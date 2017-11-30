Mailman Robbed In Gladstone

Gladstone, Oregon – Are porch package thieves taking things to the next level? Police are trying to track down two thieves who they say attacked a mailman in Gladstone, and took off with his deliveries. The robbery happened Tuesday night near the corner of West Dartmouth and Beatrice.

The robbers were not armed, but they still roughed up the mailman, leaving him with minor injuries. Detectives tell Newspartner KGW they even damaged the mailman’s van, leaving behind shattered glass as they made off with a bunch of mail.

A reward of up to $10,000 dollars is being offered for information that leads to the suspects in this case.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW.