Mailboxes Overwhelmed By Monroe Vs. Fagan Race

Portland, Oregon – Mailboxs of voters in East Portland have been stuffed full with political campaign ads from one race in particular this primary election. In fact, residents in the area say they’ve received twice as many ads in the mail for this one race, than all other races and measures combined.
You haven’t heard much about this race for Oregon State Senate if you live outside District 24. Incumbent Senator Rod Monroe has held the seat for over ten years. But he’s never seen a challenge like this before. His lead opponent is former State Representative and current civil rights attorney Shemia Fagan.
The number of mail fliers that one household in the Lents neighborhood received:
Monroe v. Fagan Race Mailers – 25 total: 13 Supporting Rod Monroe. 12 Supporting Shemia Fagan.
13 for Monroe:
“Pro Monroe” – 9 (All paid for by Friends of Ron Monroe )
“Anti Fagan” – 4 (All paid for by Protect Sensible Leadership PAC)
12 for Fagan:
“Pro Fagan” – 7 (all paid for by Fagan for Oregon )
“Anti Monroe” – 5 (all paid for by A Progressive Voice for Oregon PAC)
25 total for Monroe vs. Fagan – Mail fliers
Total mailers at same address for all other races and measures combined: 11
3 – Vote Yes on Portland Children’s Levy
3 – Stuart Emmons for Portland City Council
1 – Loretta Smith for Portland City Council
1 – Jo Ann Hardesty for Portland City Council
1 – Felicia Williams for Portland City Council
1 – Lynn Peterson for Metro Council
1- Kayse Jama for OR State Senate
25 for Monroe vs. Fagan race. 11 for all others combined.
Rod Monroe Democrat Occupation: State Senator;
Small Business Owner
Occupational Background: High School and College
Teacher, US History and Government
Educational Background: Franklin High; Portland State
University, Bachelors and Masters Degree; Warner Pacific
College, Masters Degree
Prior Governmental Experience: State Senator 2007 – present;
Mt Hood Community College Board 2005 – 2013; David
Douglas School Board
FAMILY: Married, wife Billie, son Martin, grandson Miles
Rod Monroe. Always There for Us
Few elected officals in Oregon have done more than Rod
Monroe to improve our quality of life and stand up for
Democratic values. And he is just getting started.
Strenghening our schools
Rod Monroe delivered over $100 million for our schools to
reduce class sizes and passed funding for school breakfasts,
talented and gifted, special eduction, kindergarten, and job
training.
Increasing affordable housing
Rod Monroe voted to ban unfair rent increases, supported
investing hundreds of million of dollars in affordable housing,
and let cities reqiuire developers to build more affordable
housing.
Medicare for All
Rod Monroe is working to pass Medicare for All. which would
free Oregonians from worrying about how to maintain their
health care.
Closing unfair tax loopholes
Rod Monroe believes we need to create an economy that
works for everyone, not just the rich and big corporations.
That’s why he supports closing unfair tax loopholes benefitting
only the wealthiest Oregonians and multinational
corporations.
Fighting traffic congestion and creating jobs
Rod Monroe delivered $110 million for improving Powell
Boulevard and helped pass a landmark law creating 16,000
jobs fighting chronic traffic congestion across Oregon.
100% Rating Oregon League of Conservation Voters 2017;t
Legislative Champion, Mothers Against Drunk Driving;
Appreciation Award, Moms Demand Action
We support Rod Monroe!
NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon PAC; Bob Livingston, Presidsent
– Oregon State Fire Fighters Council; IBEW Local 48;
Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council;
Metro Councilor Shirley Craddick; Senator Laurie Monnes
Anderson; Annette Mattson, Mount Hood Community College
Board
rod@rodmonroe.con (503) 760-4310
(This information furnished by Friends of Rod Monore.)
Shemia Fagan Democrat
Occupation: Civil Rights Attorney
Occupational Background: Attorney
Educational Background: The Dalles High School Lewis and Clark Law School
Prior Governmental Experience: State Representative, David
Douglas School Board.
Pro-choice women are running for office in historic numbers
this year to resist Trump.
I’m one of them.
As a working mom, Oregon’s greatest challenges—housing,
healthcare and education—are everyday realities. I’m fighting
to give my kids better than I had. My mom was homeless in
East Portland. My dad struggled as a single parent. Unlike
career politicians who see Oregon’s challenges as empty
statistics, I understand the real impact on families because I
am part of one.
I’m asking for your vote so we can fight together for:
Affordable Housing. Home ownership is unaffordable for too
many. Homeowners are concerned about losing their homes
to rising costs. Renters are worried about evictions and being
priced out of their neighborhoods. I started my career as a
volunteer attorney fighting to keep Oregonians housed. I’ll
take this fight to Salem.
Health Care for All. No family should fear bankruptcy over
medical bills. I’ll fight for universal health care and stand up
to drug companies to bring down the cost of prescriptions.
Strong, Safe Schools. I know the power of education to
change lives because Oregon schools changed mine. I’ll
stand up and make corporations pay their fair share to fully
fund our schools. And I’ll be a leader for commonsense gun
safety laws.
Retirement Security: After a lifetime of hard work, seniors
deserve to live with independence and dignity. That means a
path to secure retirement, a safe neighborhood, and a home
to share with their families.
Our neighbors are struggling to make ends meet. We
deserve more than just business as usual. I’ll champion the
needs of real people in our community.
Endorsements:
Sierra Club
SEIU Local 49 and 503
OR AFSCME 75
Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals AFT
Local 5017
More endorsements at www.faganfororegon.com
(This information furnished by Committee to Elect
Shemia Fagan.)