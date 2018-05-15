Mailboxes Overwhelmed By Monroe Vs. Fagan Race

Portland, Oregon – Mailboxs of voters in East Portland have been stuffed full with political campaign ads from one race in particular this primary election. In fact, residents in the area say they’ve received twice as many ads in the mail for this one race, than all other races and measures combined.

You haven’t heard much about this race for Oregon State Senate if you live outside District 24. Incumbent Senator Rod Monroe has held the seat for over ten years. But he’s never seen a challenge like this before. His lead opponent is former State Representative and current civil rights attorney Shemia Fagan.

The number of mail fliers that one household in the Lents neighborhood received:

Monroe v. Fagan Race Mailers – 25 total: 13 Supporting Rod Monroe. 12 Supporting Shemia Fagan.

13 for Monroe:

“Pro Monroe” – 9 (All paid for by Friends of Ron Monroe )

“Anti Fagan” – 4 (All paid for by Protect Sensible Leadership PAC)

12 for Fagan:

“Pro Fagan” – 7 (all paid for by Fagan for Oregon )

“Anti Monroe” – 5 (all paid for by A Progressive Voice for Oregon PAC)

25 total for Monroe vs. Fagan – Mail fliers

Total mailers at same address for all other races and measures combined: 11

3 – Vote Yes on Portland Children’s Levy

3 – Stuart Emmons for Portland City Council

1 – Loretta Smith for Portland City Council

1 – Jo Ann Hardesty for Portland City Council

1 – Felicia Williams for Portland City Council

1 – Lynn Peterson for Metro Council

1- Kayse Jama for OR State Senate

25 for Monroe vs. Fagan race. 11 for all others combined.

Read both candidates statements from the Voter’s Pamphlet:

Rod Monroe Democrat Occupation: State Senator;

Small Business Owner

Occupational Background: High School and College

Teacher, US History and Government

Educational Background: Franklin High; Portland State

University, Bachelors and Masters Degree; Warner Pacific

College, Masters Degree

Prior Governmental Experience: State Senator 2007 – present;

Mt Hood Community College Board 2005 – 2013; David

Douglas School Board

FAMILY: Married, wife Billie, son Martin, grandson Miles

Rod Monroe. Always There for Us

Few elected officals in Oregon have done more than Rod

Monroe to improve our quality of life and stand up for

Democratic values. And he is just getting started.

Strenghening our schools

Rod Monroe delivered over $100 million for our schools to

reduce class sizes and passed funding for school breakfasts,

talented and gifted, special eduction, kindergarten, and job

training.

Increasing affordable housing

Rod Monroe voted to ban unfair rent increases, supported

investing hundreds of million of dollars in affordable housing,

and let cities reqiuire developers to build more affordable

housing.

Medicare for All

Rod Monroe is working to pass Medicare for All. which would

free Oregonians from worrying about how to maintain their

health care.

Closing unfair tax loopholes

Rod Monroe believes we need to create an economy that

works for everyone, not just the rich and big corporations.

That’s why he supports closing unfair tax loopholes benefitting

only the wealthiest Oregonians and multinational

corporations.

Fighting traffic congestion and creating jobs

Rod Monroe delivered $110 million for improving Powell

Boulevard and helped pass a landmark law creating 16,000

jobs fighting chronic traffic congestion across Oregon.

100% Rating Oregon League of Conservation Voters 2017;t

Legislative Champion, Mothers Against Drunk Driving;

Appreciation Award, Moms Demand Action

We support Rod Monroe!

NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon PAC; Bob Livingston, Presidsent

– Oregon State Fire Fighters Council; IBEW Local 48;

Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council;

Metro Councilor Shirley Craddick; Senator Laurie Monnes

Anderson; Annette Mattson, Mount Hood Community College

Board

rod@rodmonroe.con (503) 760-4310

(This information furnished by Friends of Rod Monore.)

Shemia Fagan Democrat

Occupation: Civil Rights Attorney

Occupational Background: Attorney

Educational Background: The Dalles High School Lewis and Clark Law School

Prior Governmental Experience: State Representative, David

Douglas School Board.

Pro-choice women are running for office in historic numbers

this year to resist Trump.

I’m one of them.

As a working mom, Oregon’s greatest challenges—housing,

healthcare and education—are everyday realities. I’m fighting

to give my kids better than I had. My mom was homeless in

East Portland. My dad struggled as a single parent. Unlike

career politicians who see Oregon’s challenges as empty

statistics, I understand the real impact on families because I

am part of one.

I’m asking for your vote so we can fight together for:

Affordable Housing. Home ownership is unaffordable for too

many. Homeowners are concerned about losing their homes

to rising costs. Renters are worried about evictions and being

priced out of their neighborhoods. I started my career as a

volunteer attorney fighting to keep Oregonians housed. I’ll

take this fight to Salem.

Health Care for All. No family should fear bankruptcy over

medical bills. I’ll fight for universal health care and stand up

to drug companies to bring down the cost of prescriptions.

Strong, Safe Schools. I know the power of education to

change lives because Oregon schools changed mine. I’ll

stand up and make corporations pay their fair share to fully

fund our schools. And I’ll be a leader for commonsense gun

safety laws.

Retirement Security: After a lifetime of hard work, seniors

deserve to live with independence and dignity. That means a

path to secure retirement, a safe neighborhood, and a home

to share with their families.

Our neighbors are struggling to make ends meet. We

deserve more than just business as usual. I’ll champion the

needs of real people in our community.

Endorsements:

Sierra Club

SEIU Local 49 and 503

OR AFSCME 75

Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals AFT

Local 5017

More endorsements at www.faganfororegon.com

(This information furnished by Committee to Elect

Shemia Fagan.)