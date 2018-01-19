Ma Bell….and now Google, Apple, and Amazon?

For years, we talked about the big monopoly in the telephone industry. Then, we talked about it in the oil industry. Is it time to talk about it in the big tech industry. Google and Apple provide 99% of mobile phone operating systems. Microsoft has 95% of the desktop operations. Amazon now accounts for 75% of electronic book sales. Does all of this seem fair? Some critics say no. They say this goes beyond free marketplace and they want to see the companies broken up. What do you think?

