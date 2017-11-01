Luyster Triple Homicide Trial Begins

VANCOUVER, Wa.– 37 year old Brent Ward Luyster sat intently listening to opening statements in his Triple murder case our of Woodland Washington. The murders happened on July 15, 2016 in rural Woodland. Luyster is accused of shootingt and killing 3 of his friends and seriously wounding a 4th. During opening statements the prosecution said it plans to prove Luyster was anxious, and alcohol and guns fueled his rage. Luyster drove over 100 miles to Ocean Park along the coast to get away from the scene. when he was surrounded by police he told them. ” I was going to turn myself in.” and referring to his girlfriend, “She had nothing to do with it.”

The Defense remarked the loan survivor in the shooting could recall where she was or remember anything about what happened. That version of the shootings was completely different than what the prosecution presented. the Defense says ” A search for Mr. Luyster was not a search for the truth.” The trial is expected to last 4 weeks.