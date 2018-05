Vancouver, Wa. – More than 20 luxury homes in Clark County will open their doors on Sunday to potential buyers and those who are just curious. The Doorways to Luxury event runs from noon until 5 pm. There’s no cost to get in.

Linda Horowitz, the event co-chair says “some of the unique features are on the river, overlooking the lake, golf course properties.”

Additional information about the homes and a tour map are available here.