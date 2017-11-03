A teenager, driving to work in the dark early morning hours falls asleep at the wheel, rolls her car and ends up in a ditch. It took the jaws of life to get her out. She was lucky to be alive. A power pole just a foot from her car could have changed that outcome.

When you see the pictures, you wonder how she survived. You also wonder how they found her on that remote country road. It’s all thanks to an app on the family’s phones. This is not a commercial for the Life 360 App, but if you ask this family, it could be. Nineteen year old Michelle Casey tells what happened dark and early in the morning just a few days ago.

