A Colorado man who survived being attacked by a bear less than a year ago was bitten by a shark in Kaui just last week. Dylan McWilliams was swimming in the ocean when he felt something bite down on his leg.

He was treated for really deep cuts on his leg but is going to be okay. Dylan talked to reporters a year ago when he was attacked by a bear while camping at Glacier View Ranch in Colorado. According to CBS Channel 4 in Denver….this guy was also bitten by a rattlesnake in Utah, 3 years ago.

So—-Lucky? or Unlucky? Would you want to go camping with this guy?

