“Lucky Leprechaun” Bank Robber Caught

Portland, Oregon – A serial bank robber was caught on Friday after robbing a bank in Northeast Portland. Officers just happened to be near the bank on Broadway when it was robbed at 4:30 PM. Police immediately searched the area, saw the suspects’ car, and patrol cars boxed it in. 35-year-old Eric Smotherman was then arrested without incident. Sergeant Chris Burley says he used a fake gun to rob the bank.

The suspect was dubbed the Lazy Leprechaun robber, because he has red hair and didn’t bother covering his face during the robberies. He’s in Multnomah County Jail on charges of robbing at least three Portland banks.