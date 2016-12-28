Loving Friends Setup Fund Page For Child of Parents Killed

PORTLAND, Ore.– Natalie and Tim Walsh of Hillsboro have know Kate Armand through there children. They knew Kate was in a bad releationship, separated from her husband. The 24 year old woman was killed Christmas Night . Police say James Tilyka shot and killed her in front of his parents home on King James Place in King City. He was later killed by police South of Sherwood.

The Walshs were like parents to Kate and grandparents to 11 month old Brynn . Natalie decided to help by setting up a go Fund Me page to help whoever might be entrusted with the child’s care. 10 thousand dollars is the goal but Natalie writes, if it hits $50,000 that would help with dance lessons sports and college. Donation information is listed below.

www.gofundme.com/brynn-armand