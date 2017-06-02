Portland, Oregon – Love to the Max. Folks from Alpha Media, KXL’s parent company, will be handing out special wristbands to Max riders this morning, Friday June 2, 2017. In honor of the victims and the two young woman who were targeted. The wristbands say “Love to the Max” on them. Today marks one week since the deadly stabbing.

Our team will be on Max passing out these wrist bands to riders. We also believe the “Love to the Max” is a powerful umbrella for any major issue that our community faces. Love does heal and help all to recover from very difficult issues. Our love for each other, our families, our communities and for all that need our help can be a very powerful.

Also happening today, all Trimet Max Trains and Buses will stop for one minute and observe a moment of silence. It will happen at 12 Noon.

Trimet says in a statement:

“To honor the men who lost their lives and those forever affected by the tragic events on MAX last week, TriMet will observe a moment of silence at noon on Friday, June 2. We are asking all of our buses and trains to stop, safety permitting, for one minute in quiet reflection.

TriMet will stop MAX trains at the nearest station and buses will pull over at a stop or along the route at a safe place. All are invited to participate in a moment of silence onboard TriMet vehicles, at stations and stops or wherever they may be.

TriMet stands together with our community. We wish to pay respects and offer a small initial tribute to Mr. Best and Mr. Meche for their ultimate sacrifice, at to Mr. Fletcher as he recovers. We wish peace for those who are forever affected by this tragedy.”

C-TRAN, Clark County’s transit agency announced it’s joining TriMet today for the moment of silence.

It will happen at NOON. The agencies are paying respects to all three of the attack victims. MAXES and BUSES will pull over and stop. Everyone on board, and at stops are invited to take part.