ALBANY, Ore. (AP) – Rescue teams assisted a brother and sister who got lost in the fog while climbing Three Fingered Jack in the Cascade Range of Oregon.

Linn County Sheriff Bruce Riley says 25-year-old Justin Duvenik of Ashland and 21-year-old Mikayla Duvenik of Sisters called Sunday afternoon to report they were stuck on a rock face, unable to descend with visibility near zero.

Searchers found them early Monday. Mikayla was airlifted off the mountain because she had a shoulder injury. She was evaluated by medics and didn’t need to be taken to a hospital. Rescuers guided Justin down the mountain on foot.