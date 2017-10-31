Lost Hunter Near Estacada

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a search for Nicholas David Benim, 34, of Molalla, in the area of Hideaway Lake near Estacada, OR.

On October 30, 2017 at approximately 9:00 am, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a lost hunter. Search and Rescue Coordinators with the Sheriff’s Office responded and began the search effort.

Benim was last seen on October 29th around 5:00 pm when he left his group. He was expected to return a few hours later.

Benim was wearing a bright orange jacket and tan Carhartt style pants when he left. He also had a backpack in his possession.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating efforts from Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, US Forest Service, Mountain Wave Communications and Mountain Wave Canine.