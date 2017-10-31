Lost Hunter Near Estacada
By Pat Boyle
|
Oct 31, 2017 @ 5:39 AM

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a search for Nicholas David Benim, 34, of Molalla, in the area of Hideaway Lake near Estacada, OR.

On October 30, 2017 at approximately 9:00 am, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a lost hunter. Search and Rescue Coordinators with the Sheriff’s Office responded and began the search effort.

Benim was last seen on October 29th around 5:00 pm when he left his group. He was expected to return a few hours later.

Benim was wearing a bright orange jacket and tan Carhartt style pants when he left. He also had a backpack in his possession.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating efforts from Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, US Forest Service, Mountain Wave Communications and Mountain Wave Canine.

Related Content

UPDATE: Lost Hunter Found in Ochoco National Fores...
Comments