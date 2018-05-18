Lords & Ladies… Your Royal Name

In honor of the upcoming Royal Wedding, let’s figure out your royal name, so you can land on the royal guest list.

You might have spotted this “game” on FaceBook.

Cooper and I created our titles while on air…

– Start with either Lady or Lord

– One of your grandparents’ names

– The name of your first pet

– Write “of” followed by the name of your childhood street

Lucinda: Lady Viola Bo of Fourth

Cooper: Lord Freddie Tucker of Leonard

They sound pretty legit!

Lady Vi and Lord Freddie, we’re ready for Saturday’s royal wedding!

You can watch it all unfold, it’ll stream live. Plus, we’ll carry the action here on FM News 101 KXL.