Looser Rules For RVs and Tiny Homes In Portland

Portland, Or. – Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly says RVs and tiny homes can now camp out overnight on private property. She oversees the Bureau of Development Services which is in charge of city code enforcement. She tells Willamette Week she’s relaxing the rules in light of the city’s struggle with affordable housing and shelter space. She also tells Willamette Week she has the mayor’s backing. It will remain illegal for RVs and tiny homes to camp out on a city street or right of way. The private property rule relaxation is until the city can come up with a more permanent policy.