Loose Screw Blamed for Portland Streetcar Derailment

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Investigators say a loose screw probably caused last month’s streetcar derailment in Portland.

The streetcar collided with two cars May 24, causing a derailment. One person was hurt.

The investigation found that a screw in the assembly of the streetcar’s master controller came loose and lodged in the handle mechanism, preventing the operator from stopping.

Portland Streetcar said Wednesday it has developed an inspection plan to avoid a repeat, and has contacted the manufacturer of the master controller for additional guidance.

Portland Streetcar, TriMet and the Oregon Department of Transportation are continuing the investigation and a full report will be released later this year.