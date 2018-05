Clackamas, Or. – Deputies are searching for suspects on the run near Highway 212. Police dogs are helping in the effort. Deputies say a Dodge Durango plowed into a tree and several people took off. Deputies are going through the vehicle looking for clues. Early reports said three people fled the scene. The latest report is that two people took off and one may have been caught. It’s not clear if the vehicle was stolen.

Photo courtesy of KGW