Longtime Portland Comedy Club Closing

Portland, Oregon – A downtown Portland institution closes its doors for good. Harvey’s Comedy Club in Old Town was one of the city’s longest running comedy clubs. Harvey’s shut everything down Saturday night after 37-years. Owner Barry Kolin tells Newspartner KGW a recent health scare made him reevaluate things.

The club has helped many young, up and coming comics get their careers started, names like Lewis C.K., Tim Allen, and Amy Schumer have came through Harvey’s.

Kolin hopes that someone will buy the club and reopen it.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW