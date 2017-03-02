In Brief: A comic book superhero movie about mutants that is anything but a comic book superhero movie.



Logan is a heavy movie. Most so-called super hero movies are not. Many have dramatic themes but they’re still effects-filled fantasies that focus more on action than story or characters. They also try to be at least a little bit fun. The key word there is “try.”

The R-rated Logan doesn’t.

It is gut-busting intense and maybe the best — if we have to define it as such — super hero movie of them all. But one reason may be because it’s not actually about the super powers as much as it is about the curse of having super powers.

In this case the super powers are those of the X-Men mutants.

Set in the near future, Hugh Jackman’s Logan (Wolverine) and Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier (Professor X) are outcasts. Logan owns a limo service. He cares for Xavier because the good professor is in ill-health and exhibiting signs of dementia. In his case, that means earthshaking and quaking episodes that require him to be hidden away in a remote location.

Then a girl shows up. She’s a mutant, has identical claws to Wolverine and is on the run from the scientists from a top-secret lab. They created her and other, mutant children. Once the experiments with them were over they were to be killed.

The girl and others escaped and are now trying to get to a safe haven called Eden. Xavier thinks she’s Logan’s daughter and they should help. A reluctant Logan is forced to when an army of mercenaries shows up.

Logan, Xavier and the girl escape and from there it’s a chase movie wrapped around an original plot co-written by director James Mangold (Walk the Line) and one of my favorite screenwriters Scott Frank (The Wolverine, Minority Report, Walk Among the Tombstones).

Themes of aging and dying, and coming to terms with both penetrate difficult and deep dialogue. It gives Jackman and Stewart room to stretch and show off their exceptional acting skills.

Typical of most well-done chase movies, Logan keeps you riveted to your seat and for once — and I’m not really giving anything away — a super hero movie doesn’t end with a city or a planet being devastated by super heroes run amok.

That alone makes Logan one of the genre’s best ever.

Director: James Mangold

Stars: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen, Boyd Holbrook, Richard E. Grant

Rated R for mature themes, violence. An R-rated superhero movie is definitely serious stuff. A great film that picks up a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



