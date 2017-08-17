In Brief: Best heist movie done in a long, long time.



Steven Soderbergh is a very popular director whose track record is a bit spotty. At times he’s a brilliant storyteller as Erin Brockovich, Out of Sight, Haywire, Traffic and even Che: Part One and Che: Part Two attest. Other films like Magic Mike, Contagion and the Ocean’s 11 series aren’t so brilliant.

Logan Lucky lands in the former category. It’s a fun heist film with interesting twists and a laugh-out-loud ending. At least I laughed out loud. It’s your option.

Channing Tatum heads an all-star cast that includes Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Daniel Craig, Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keogh, Katie Holmes, Dwight Yoakam, Hilary Swank and others and some high profile NASCAR drivers.

Tatum’s Jimmy Logan is divorced and dotes on his precocious daughter. He gets laid off and mad at his company and the world, engineers the robbery of NASCAR’s Coca Cola 600. The excavation company that laid him off just happens to be doing work underneath the race track. All concession money is sucked into a vault via a vacuum tube system that can easily be hacked.

How the heist is pulled off is done in a monotone, comic, almost Jack Webb (check with your grandparents or parents if you don’t recognize the name) “just the facts, m’am,” delivery. It’s delightful as are the perfectly serious, tongue-in-cheek performances. These actors have a blast with Rebecca Blunt’s — who may or may not be a real person — script and story and so will you.

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Stars: Channing Tatum, Daniel Craig, Adam Driver, Riley Keogh, Katie Holmes, Seth MacFarlane, Hilary Swank, Farah Mackenzie, Jim O’Heir, Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Jeff Gordon, Darrell Waltrip, LeAnn Rimes

Rated PG-13 for mature themes. Great performances and a terrific story make this a ton of fun. Give it an Average Joe Movie 5 on the 0 to 5 scale.



5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Tags: Steven Soderbergh, Channing Tatum, Daniel Craig, Adam Driver, Riley Keogh, Katie Holmes, Seth MacFarlane, Hilary Swank, Farah Mackenzie, Jim O’Heir, Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Jeff Gordon, Darrell Waltrip, LeAnn Rimes, heist movie, comic heist, Coca Cola 600, NASCAR, laugh-filled

