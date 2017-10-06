Locked Mailboxes Broken Into in NE Portland

Portland, Oregon – Dozens of neighbors in Northeast Portland are fed up after their locked mailboxes were broken into. Neighbors say the thieves pried open the mailboxes early Thursday near 162nd and San Rafael and also at a nearby retirement community. Connie Marcus and her husband live off 158th and San Rafael and tell News Partner KGW, someone broke into their secure lockbox there.

Until the boxes are fixed neighbors will have to drive three miles to the nearest Post Office to get their mail. So far police have no suspect description.

Twice in the last month someone has broken into locked mailboxes in the area.

Image courtesy of KGW