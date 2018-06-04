Location, Location, Location

So we’ve talked a lot about the excitement building in Portland for Major League Baseball and the possibility for a brand new stadium.

We learned Friday that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his Grammy Award winning wife, Ciarra, are both joining the Portland Diamond Project. They both also plan to become part owners in whatever team might come here.

Over the weekend, we learned there are at least four locations being considered for a new MLB stadium in Portland.

We know exactly where only three of those locations are — for now.

Of course, there will likely be a scramble to learn exactly where that mystery fourth location is.

At the same time, there will also be a discussion about which location is best. Wilson and his wife took an aerial tour of all the proposed stadium sites on Saturday and they said they DID have a favorite. They just didn’t say which one.

I spoke to an economist who said stadiums can have a major — and lasting — impact on their surrounding community, but it’s very important to make sure they are surrounded with all the right pieces to make them successful and thriving.

Right off the bat, it would seem the Port of Portland site (Terminal Two) isn’t the best choice. There isn’t anything near that area except industrial businesses. There is certainly plenty of space available, but if a stadium went here — that would be it. Then…..think of how that might impact the surrounding community. A stadium isn’t likely to thrive if it’s surrounded by nothing but medium and light industrial business.

Those businesses would probably be forced to move further afield.

The other two “known” locations appear more plausible if you look closely at their prospective surroundings.

The ESCO Industries site in Northwest Portland, where the old Mavericks stadium sat, looks like it could be successful, but again — the surrounding neighborhoods and business communities would likely be impacted and perhaps in a negative way (in the long term). However, this site is also fairly close to Providence Park, so there could be some nice development in the corridor between the two stadiums if this comes to fruition.

The PPS site is right near the Moda Center. It seems to me there is a ready made entertainment district there which makes it best suited for “quick success”.

I know Russell Wilson said he wants to create an atmosphere like the Timbers have at Providence Park. So, if I were to guess, I think he likes the ESCO Industries site the best. We’ll see!!