Locals Oppose Net Neutrality Decision

PORTLAND, Ore.–Oregon and Washington plan to take legal action against the Federal Communication Decision to undo Net Neutrality rules set in place during the Obama years. the new rules could usher in big changes in how Americans use the internet. The agency got rid of the rules that barred companies like Comcast, AT&T and Verizon from playing favorites with internet apps and sites.

The broadband industry promises that the internet experience isn’t going to change, but protests have erupted online and in the streets as everyday Americans worry that cable and phone companies will be able to control what they see and do online. New York City and 12 other jurisdictions have already ready prepared challenges to the FCC action. This morning 3 groups were represented on the Eastside of the Hawthorne Bridge waving signs garnering support for free internet.