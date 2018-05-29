Locals Haven’t Done the Aerial Tram?

It’s the best view in Portland! The view from the Portland Aerial Tram is truly something to behold.

However, I’ve learned in recent days that it’s something Portland residents don’t really use all that much 🙁

I’ve talked to SEVERAL local residents who have lived in Portland, the surrounding metro area, or the Northwest in general — for decades — and they’ve yet to take a single ride on the Portland Aerial Tram.

On the one hand — I kinda get it.

I lived in Florida for seven years and I’ll admit that I “got over” the beaches after a while.

At the same time — I actually WENT to the beaches for several years before I “got over” them.

So, as I welcomed my parents for a nice visit here in Portland for Memorial Day weekend, I decided it would be excellent to take them up AND — to check out the view from the Tram myself.

We went on a beautiful, clear day so the view was fantastic. I think I paid a total of $15 for three tickets. It was totally worth it!!

You could even say the ride was therapeutic.

I mean — there was a large crowd of tourists, but as long as you get a spot close to the window, you can kinda block out all the crowd noise and just appreciate the view.

Then, when the tram dumps everyone off at OHSU, it’s easy to make your way onto the nearby observation deck and enjoy the weather and the view.

My parents and I hung out for about 30 minutes while we soaked in the scene. It was great.

I can say with confidence, I’ll probably take every visitor I ever host to the Aerial Tram. I would go as far as saying I’ll just go alone sometime.

I would certainly recommend it for everyone who lives here.

Then you can “get over” it 🙂