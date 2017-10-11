Local Video Rental Store Needs Help To Preserve 80K Titles

PORTLAND, ORE – Movie Madness has been located at SE 44th and Belmont since owner Mike Clark opened the doors in 1991. From rare flicks, to movie memorabilia, there is a little bit of everything for the film fanatic.

But now, Clark is looking to retire, and doesn’t want to see his collection spread “Across the Universe”. Clark wants to sell the collection to The Hollywood Theatre to save the store’s over 80,000 titles, and other items, and run it as a non-profit.

The Hollywood needs $250,000 for the collection by November 10th, and have started a kickstarter.