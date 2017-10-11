Local Talent Agent Discusses The Hollywood Climate Of Abuse

PORTLAND, Ore– All the repercussions from the sexual harassment escapades of Hollywood Producer Harvey Weinstein have people talking all over the world. Many more victims are expected to come forward. Local talent agent and owner of Actors In Action , Damon Jones has his own take on the Hollywood life style. He worked there for 7 years. Jones says, “People want to get there fast get to the top as quickly as they can. It’s a marathon not a sprint and if you build a foundation and then proceed you will have much better success.” Socializing your way through the industry is not beneficial. Alcohol and drug induced parties are normal in Hollywood . Networking and knowing how to work will take talent further than after hours socializing.

Jones says, “It’s about the work not the pretense .” When Big money is at stake people lower their values.” Actors in Action has a class for new talent on Saturday October 28, 2017 from 9 to Noon 323 N.E. Wygant Portland, Oregon 97211. See all the information https://www.actorsinaction.com/