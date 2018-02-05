Local Skier Out Of Olympics After Crash In World Cup

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany – A local Olympic Alpine skier will be flying on an airplane today, not to South Korea, but back home to Portland. Jackie Wiles was competing in her last race over the weekend in Germany when a crash badly injured her leg, making it impossible for her to compete at this years Olympics, which she was training for. Newspartner KGW spoke to her Dad, David who was watching the race live on tv when the crash happened. Wiles ended up with two torn ligaments and a fractured bone. But her trainers believe if anyone can come back from this it will be her.

This would have been her second Olympic appearance. Wiles told her dad she is planning to be back skiing in October after her recovery.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW