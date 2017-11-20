Local Musician Suffers Major Stroke On Tour

San Francisco, CA – A well known local musician has suffered a major stroke while on tour and support is already rolling in from across the Pacific Northwest.

You may recognize Scott McCaughey as the frontman for the Portland and Seattle based bands The Minus 5, and Young Fresh Fellows. Or if you’ve ever seen R.E.M live, chances are McCoy was on that stage. He’s toured with the super group for years.

McCaughey is currently in the ICU in a San Francisco hospital. Friends have setup a GoFundMe to help cover the medical bills. They’ve raised over $31,000 dollars in just the first nine hours.

Here’s what the GoFundMe Page says, “As many of you know, Scott McCaughey has suffered a major stroke and is receiving treatment in San Francisco. To all of you who have expressed love and interest in helping him, we have set up this Go Fund Me account to help defray the steep costs of Scott’s medical bills and extensive ongoing physical and speech therapy in the future.

He is still in ICU and has a long, difficult road ahead to recovery, but with his unsinkable spirit (and with time and hard work) we know that he’ll come back from this and be back in your town rocking soon.”

McCaughey’s wife posted a statement online saying,

“Scott McCaughey, the ever-smiling, sunglasses-wearing front man of the bands The Minus 5 and the Young Fresh Fellows, and side man to countless bands — including M. Ward, The Baseball Project, Tired Pony, and R.E.M. — suffered a stroke while on a West Coast tour with Alejandro Escovedo. He is in stable condition.

Loved by many and a best friend to all, Scott brings a very bright light to the stage. In his ever-changing hats and loud sports coats, Scott exudes such joy while he performs.

“Scott McCaughey is one of the unsung heroes of rock n roll. A true believer and one of the most creative people I have ever met.” says guitarist Peter Buck.

The road to recovery will be a long one, and we believe it will come through music. We can’t wait to see him back in action. The collective energy of the entire creative community is powerful enough to overcome this hurdle. With the love and support of all of you, Scott will continue to share his love of music with the world.

We promise to provide continued updates and will share any messages of support you want to send with him.

Sent with love from Mary Winzig (wife of Scott McCaughey) and the entire R.E.M. community.”

Photo courtesy of GoFundMe Fundraiser Page