Local Mom Worries As Son Escapes CA Wildfires

King City, Oregon – Wildfires in Northern California have become some of the deadliest in State history. At least 17 people are confirmed dead, more than a hundred others are still missing. A woman in King City says her son was forced to evacuate his home in Santa Rosa, just hours before the flames destroyed his house. Linda Utter tells Newspartner KGW her daughter-in-law and grandchildren fled for safety, while her son helped neighbors evacuate.

“Everything they had is gone,” she said. “It’s unbelievable.” The family is safe and physically okay. Utter says they’re resilient and they’ll land on their feet.

Image courtesy of KGW