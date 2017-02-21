Local Lester Holt Fan Meets His Idol

New York (KGW) — Do you remember Jaden? The 7-year-old boy became a nationwide star after his interview with KGW’s Drew Carney went viral earlier this month.

Drew was at Portland International Airport on Feb. 3 reporting on weather delays when he stopped to talk with Jaden and his sister.

Jaden wasted no time to point out to Drew that he doesn’t see him on TV that often. He’s used to seeing NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt.

Watch: Boy wants to talk with Lester Holt

“Usually I see him on the news more than you,” Jaden told a puzzled Drew.

The video went viral. It was played on The Today Show and The Daily Show. Lester saw the interview and posted on Facebook that it “put a big a smile on my face.”

After all the attention Jaden received, he had to meet his idol. And that day came Tuesday when Jaden and his family came to New York were given a tour of the NBC newsroom.

Jaden asked Lester hard-hitting questions about learning how to play the bass. Lester even gave Jaden a few tips.

But Lester wasn’t the only one with musical talent. Jaden brought his violin and showed off his skills.