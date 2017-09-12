Local Group Heading To Texas And Florida For Hurricane Relief

Portland, Oregon – A local Oregon company is putting together a team and supplies to send to the Florida and Houston areas. You can help them get there, and help those affecting by the recent hurricanes.

The President of Western Constructions Systems Ray Arana, based here locally, has founded an organization called Relief Team One. Host of KXL’s Around The House Eric G, tells me Relief Team One has already helped out all around the world in places that have faced devastating natural disasters like Haiti and Nepal.

But the trip is not cheap. The group just started their latest fundraiser today, to raise money for the trip to Texas and Florida.

Click here to donate to their GoFundMe Page

More about the team from the Relief Team One Website:

Relief Team One, founded by President of Western Construction Systems, Ray Arana, is creating positive change and making a real and lasting impact. The organization provides micro-enterprise development and essential construction knowledge, materials, and assistance in building hundreds of homes for thousands of displaced and deserving families. Western Construction Systems, a family-owned company, is honored to support the tremendous work Relief Team One has done in Haiti, and is doing in the Philippines and Nepal. We invite you to learn what “Home is…” to those who have had their lives touched by Relief Team One and make a difference by making a donation.

What would you do if in a matter of minutes, your home was gone and the crops you used to feed and support your family had been completely wiped out? For some, a home means merely a foundation and walls; but for many others, home means dignity. Those who have lost their homes to natural disasters have lost more than just walls — they have lost pride, shelter, and stability.



THE HISTORY

On Tuesday, January 12, 2010, a catastrophic magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Haiti. An estimated three million people were affected by the quake, with death tolls estimated between 100,000 and 160,000. Over 250,000 residences and 30,000 commercial buildings collapsed or were severely damaged by the historic earthquake.

Three years later, Typhoon Haiyan, known in the Philippines as Typhoon Yolanda, devastated the Philippines in early November, 2013. Typhoon Haiyan is considered the most powerful storm to reach land in recorded history, and affected 1,473,251 families, taking the lives of over 6,300 people. Bodies from the disaster were still being found up until January of 2014.

These disasters devastated and disrupted the lives of those that lived in Haiti and the Philippines. Relief Team One, moved by the powerful images and stories they heard, quickly arrived into the devastated countries to help rebuild communities from the ground up.



THE WORK

Relief Team One, founded by President of Western Construction Systems, Ray Arana, is creating positive change by making a lasting impact. Relief Team One provides micro-enterprise development, essential construction knowledge, materials, and assistance in building hundreds of homes for thousands of displaced and deserving families in the Philippines. Relief Team One is committed to giving more than just a home, but giving back the foundation a family needs to thrive.

THE IMPACT

As of today, Relief Team One has built over 300 houses, which have provided a safe place to call home for thousands of deserving individuals and hundreds of families. Relief Team One works in partnership with local communities to identify and hire candidates locally, in turn boosting the economy.

Relief Team One isn’t just about giving homes to communities in need, but also restarting the local economies that were destroyed by these natural disasters. Their work gives the people an opportunity to define what “Home is…” to them.

THE HELP

The important work of Relief Team One wouldn’t be possible without the generous financial and in-kind support from individuals and corporations, such as Western Construction Systems.

Relief Team One is proud to be trusted among members and leaders of the community and is asking for you to consider helping in any way you can. We recognize that donors are often overwhelmed with requests for help, and each request is worthy and worthwhile. We are proud to say that our rewards come directly from members of the Filipino community, which then positively impacts the local economy. We invite you to watch the documentary to be inspired and learn more.



THE REWARDS

Relief Team One is proud that our donor rewards come from and impact the lives and communities we work in. We provide donors with personalized rewards such as a bracelet, walking stick, beautiful art from a local artist, and an unforgettable eco-retreat that’s off the grid and deep in the jungle of GIDA (Geographically Isolated Difficult Area). GIDA Mountain Adventures in Cebu, Philippines, includes breathtaking hikes, postcard-worthy views, gourmet meals using local ingredients, and accommodations in a replica of the Japanese Headquarters. The GIDA Mountain Adventures experience leaves you feeling relaxed and feeling like a local. Salamat!

