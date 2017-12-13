Local Food Bank Launches Mobile Pet Hospital

The Pongo Fund, Oregon and SW Washington’s emergency pet food bank, which has helped keep 100,000 animals safe at home and out of the shelters by providing 10,000,000 high quality meals to pets in need, is launching the groundbreaking PONGO ONE, a state-of-the-art mobile veterinary hospital bringing critical veterinary care and other services to underserved and underprivileged families and pets throughout Oregon and SW Washington.

PONGO ONE will provide advanced veterinary services from their 23-foot mobile hospital, featuring two surgical suites, a comprehensive laboratory, digital x-ray, pharmacy and more. PONGO ONE will provide a wide range of vital care, including exams, labwork, xrays, vaccinations, medications, dentals, spay and neuter, life-saving surgeries and other services, all at no-cost to qualified pet owners in need, including the homeless, seniors, veterans, victims of domestic violence, residents of low income housing and more.

The Pongo Fund is a volunteer-driven, 501(c)3 non-profit public charity.