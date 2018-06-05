Local Family Asks For Help With Poisoned Dogs

PORTLAND, Ore. –

Andrei Tveretinova is asking for the public’s help to save their Shiba Inu as they suspect both of their dogs were poisoned.

One of the dogs passed away earlier this week, and the other is sick and was in the hospital for multiple days.

Without knowing what poisoned them, the doctors don’t know what to test for, so they are really just shooting in the dark for things like rat poison.

With the public’s help, the Tveretinova family can test for more poisons, and possibly save their remaining dog.

You can find their GoFundMe page and more on their story here