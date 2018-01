Way to go Ian Karmel! The Beaverton native will soon be featured on Netflix. Karmel has written for shows like Chelsey Lately and the Late Late Show with James Corden…. But now he will take the spotlight. Netflix will be releasing bundles of 15-minute stand up specials with up-and-coming comics featuring Karmel. Here’s Ian on Conan.

