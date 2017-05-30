Local Artist Offers Permanent Statues To Honor Trimet Heroes

Portland, Oregon – The memorial of candles and flowers at the Hollywood Max station won’t last forever. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is asking for a more permanent memorial to honor the three Trimet heroes who stood up against accused max stabber Jeremy Christian. Now a local artist is answering Mayor Wheeler’s call.

The memorial at the Hollywood max station is hard to miss. Messages of love written in caulk all over the area, tons of flowers, and piles of candles. But this memorial is only a temporary one. That’s where local artist Richard Moore steps in.

Richard Moore does sculptures. Most recently he made the bronze statute honoring Mick the first Portland Police K-9 Officer killed in the line of duty. Richard Moore tells News Partner KGW, he wants to make three life size statues of the Trimet Heroes, so future generations of max riders will know about what happened on May 26, 2017.

Jeremy Christian is accused of fatally stabbing Ricky Best and Taliesin Meche. Christian’s third victim Micah Fletcher survived and has been released from the hospital.

Moore says it would take about six months of his spare time to finish the statues, and the materials would cost about $30,000 dollars. He hopes to raise the money to cover that cost.

Images Courtesy of News Partner KGW.