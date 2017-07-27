Lloyd Center Sports A New Look Ready For Customers

PORTLAND, Ore.– 2 years in the making Lloyd Center hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open its new grand entrance and one of a kind spiral stairway. The historic shopping center the first in Portland was built in 1960. The renovation includes a large welcoming plaza and ways to reconnect with the community. The plaza will be a year round public space with café seating and programmed events with access from the sidewalks, parking garage and transit stations.

Robert Dye General Manager says, “We are moving forward while restoring the past, returning a classic element to Oregon’s original shopping center, and opening new doors to the community as well as providing more options for our shoppers, residents and guests.” Lloyd Center is home to 150 retail stores.