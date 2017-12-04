Llama Death Ruled as Probable Wolf Kill

LA GRANDE, Ore. (AP) – Oregon wildlife officials say a 250-pound llama killed in Union County was probably attacked by a wolf, but the agency isn’t certain.

The East Oregonian reports that the landowner found the llama dead with wounds to its right rear leg on Nov. 24.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators found that while a wolf kill is likely, the wounds could have been caused by another predator.

The same landowner also reported another dead llama earlier in the month, which had been largely consumed except for its neck, head and left shoulder.

ODFW determined there was no evidence of a predator attack at the scene. The cause of death is unknown.

Ranchers are increasingly frustrated as wolf numbers rise in Oregon.

State wildlife officials are updating Oregon’s wolf management policy.