The Only Living Boy in New York

All through the movie you wait for the Simon and Garfunkel song of the same name. It’s a great song. One of my favorites. The song is even a great movie title. What it isn’t is a good movie.

Callum Turner is Thomas Webb. He’s kind of drifting through life and wants to write. His publishing house head father is done by Pierce Brosnan. The man tells the kid he doesn’t have talent and wants him to get career counseling to give his life direction.

The boy’s mom is a bit of a head case and he’s totally devoted to her. She wants him around. He wants to get away.

Thomas is also in love with Kiersey Clemons’ Mimi. They’re always together but she’s in love with someone else. Thomas struggles with that and lots of other things until he meets his new neighbor. Jeff Bridges plays him and spends a high percentage of the movie dishing out truisms and advice.

He also narrates.

The disappointment — other than a waste of some terrific talent — is that director Marc Webb and writer Alan Loeb are normally so much better than this movie. Webb recently did the amazing — and one of this year’s best films — Gifted and directed the two Andrew Garfield Spider-Mans and did 500 Days of Summer which is one of the best millennial love stories ever.

Loeb has also done some great films. He’s written Rock of Ages, 21 and Things We Lost in the Fire. He’s also done some clunkers like The Space Between Us and Collateral Beauty.

All of that to get to the point of the plot. Thomas catches his father having an affair with Kate Beckinsale’s Johanna who is also in publishing. The kid goes out of his way to meet her, tells her he knows about the affair and then they end up having one as well.

Ew. Ick. You will likely have the same reaction. Worse, the film is boring. You learn of the affair then the film plods onward. The kid sulks. He wonders. Bridges pontificates. Brosnan preaches. Then comes the song. And not even all of it. Then more plodding, preaching and pontificating — oh, and a little sex — until it gets to a very interesting twist and one great scene with Turner and Brosnan. That scene is almost worth the film.

Almost.

Director: Marc Webb

Stars: Callum Turner, Pierce Brosnan, Jeff Bridges, Kate Beckinsale, Cynthia Nixon, Kiersey Clemons

Rated R for mature themes and language. A son has an affair with his dad’s mistress. Kind of brings out an “ew, ick.” The terrific twist too late in the movie is the only reason it gets an average rating of 2 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



