In Brief: Live by Night is a decent prohibition-era flick from writer/director/actor Ben Affleck



Live by Night is set in prohibition-era 1920s and casts Ben Affleck as small-time crook Joe Coughlin. He’s Irish and one of an Irish gang leader’s top guys. Not the brightest lightbulb in the chandelier, Coughlin has an affair with the man’s mistress. That leads to a death sentence and the attention of an Italian mob leader.

Long story short, Coughlin ends up running the Italian’s Florida operation. A natural wheeler-dealer, Coughlin aligns himself with the local sheriff and makes piles of dough for the mob’s bootleg business by working closely with Cuban and African American allies. The Ku Klux Klan doesn’t like that and causes Coughlin big trouble.

So does the sheriff’s daughter.

Affleck is Affleck. What you see is what you get. He’s helped a lot in Live by Night by excellent supporting performances from Sienna Miller’s (American Sniper) slutty two-timer to Elle Fanning’s (Maleficent) born again daughter to Chris Messina’s (Argo) best-buddy and assistant henchman.

The film is co-written by Affleck and Dennis Lehane who also penned the novel and the novels for Mystic River and Gone Baby Gone. As a storyteller Affleck is pretty good at picking projects. Argo was a great find and he did a wonderful job of putting you on the edge of your seat and keeping you there. Gone Baby Gone did the same thing. Some of Live By Night’s early scenes do that but the film doesn’t have that kind of built-in tension.

Another minor wart is a fairly predictable plot.

Live by Night is the first film Affleck has co-written and directed since picking up Oscars, Golden Globes and other awards for Argo in 2012. Like we saw in Argo and Gone Baby Gone, Affleck is a pretty good storyteller wrapped in the body of a so-so actor.

Maybe directing and writing might be a better long-term career choice.

Director: Ben Affleck

Stars: Ben Affleck, Elle Fanning, Dion Bartolo, Sienna Miller, Zoe Saldana, Chris Cooper, Brendan Gleeson, Clark Gregg, Anthony Michael Hall

Rated R for mature themes, language, violence. Not bad. Won’t win awards but not bad at all. Give it a 4 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Gary Wolcott has been a movie consultant for KXL since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 25-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Email him!