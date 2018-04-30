LISTEN : Will Riley – Do The Parkland Anti-Gun Students Reflect How Most Millennials Feel About Guns?

Lars speaks with Will Riley, pro-second amendment activist and high school student about an Op/Ed piece he wrote in the Washington Examiner about his generation and gun ownership, as well as “Stand For The Second” a group he started in New Mexico that allows millennial students who support gun ownership and keeping their second amendment rights the chance to protest, and have their views heard.

View The Washington Examiner Piece Here: Washington Examiner

Visit Stand For The Second Here: www.StandForTheSecond.com

