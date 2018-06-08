LISTEN: Wesley Smith – How Can We Address The American Suicide Crisis?

With celebrities like Kate Spade, and Anthony Bourdain taking their own lives, and a history of American celebrities and entertainers who have committed suicide, how can we change things in American culture to help fight this crisis? Lars speaks with Wesley Smith, senior fellow at the discovery institute, consultant to the Patients Rights Council and author of “CULTURE OF DEATH: THE AGE OF ‘DO HARM’ MEDICINE” about this American Crisis.

