Lars talks with Stephen Gutowski, staff writer for the Washington Free Beacon about a new movement in the UK to ban knives due to a high murder rate.

RELATED CONTENT

LISTEN: Robert O’Neill – Should Trump Bombard Syria With Missiles Over Gas Attacks?

LISTEN: Ann Coulter – When Did Americans Stop Caring For One Another?

LISTEN: Alan Dershowitz -Where Was The ACLU On The FBI Raid Of Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen?

John Henry Hingson – Top Attorney Talks About The F.B.I. Loot Of Trump’s Personal Lawyer

Lars Thoughts: Who’s Worse…Facebook or the Government?

LISTEN: Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley – When Will National Guard Troops Be At The Southern Border?