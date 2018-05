Lars talks to former Saturday Night Live actor, Rob Schneider. Rob gives Lars some of his ideas about politics, and why comedy isn’t the way it should be in a post snowflake and an overly sensitive world which leads to politically skewed satire.

The post LISTEN: Rob Schneider – Does The Hyper-Sensitive, Snowflake Ridden World We Live In Take The Fun Out Of Comedy? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.