LISTEN: Patrick O’Donnell – Tell Us About The WWI, June 6th Invasion That Changed The War

June 6, which for most is a reminder of the D-Day invasion of Normandy, France but it’s a date that already had a history not only for US invasion but for the world that was still being shaped. Lars talks with Author Patrick O’Donnell who tells us about the 1918 battle of Belleau Wood, an invasion about 45 miles west of Paris, becoming a turning point for WWI.

