LISTEN: Patrick O’Donnell – Tell Us About The WWI, June 6th Invasion That Changed The War
By Carl Sundberg
|
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:42 AM

June 6, which for most is a reminder of the D-Day invasion of Normandy, France but it’s a date that already had a history not only for US invasion but for the world that was still being shaped. Lars talks with Author Patrick O’Donnell who tells us about the 1918 battle of Belleau Wood, an invasion about 45 miles west of Paris, becoming a turning point for WWI.

The post LISTEN: Patrick O’Donnell – Tell Us About The WWI, June 6th Invasion That Changed The War appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Lars Larson Live Stream 6-7-18 Lars Larson Live Stream 6-6-18 Lars Thoughts: How Much Time Should Barry Do? LISTEN: Andy McCarthy – Why Do You Think The Masterpiece Cake Decision A Step In The Wrong Direction? LISTEN: Andy Ngo – Are Social Justice Warriors Spoiling Portland’s Foodie Culture? LISTEN: Dr. Sebastian Gorka – Should Obama Be Charged For Treason For His Traitorous Iran Dealings?
Comments