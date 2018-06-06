LISTEN: Nigel Jaquiss – How Are Some SNAP Recipients Defrauding Taxpayers Of Their Cheddar?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Jun 6, 2018 @ 2:33 PM

Millions of dollars every year are stolen from Oregonian taxpayers when recipients of SNAP or food assistance (also known as “food stamps”) resell them to other people for a smaller amount in cash. Lars talks to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Nigel Jaquiss regarding a story he broke about a small convenience store allegedly defrauding the Oregon food assistance program.

Click Here To View The Full Willamette Week Article, by Nigel Jaquiss

 

