Millions of dollars every year are stolen from Oregonian taxpayers when recipients of SNAP or food assistance (also known as “food stamps”) resell them to other people for a smaller amount in cash. Lars talks to Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Nigel Jaquiss regarding a story he broke about a small convenience store allegedly defrauding the Oregon food assistance program.

Click Here To View The Full Willamette Week Article, by Nigel Jaquiss

The post LISTEN: Nigel Jaquiss – How Are Some SNAP Recipients Defrauding Taxpayers Of Their Cheddar? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.