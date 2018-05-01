LISTEN: Mike Berry Esq. – Should Empty Tables With Bibles Meant To Honor POW’s/MIA’s Be Considered “Loathsome”?

Lars speaks with Mike Berry Esq, former Marine JAG officer, Deputy General Counsel and Director of Military Affairs at First Liberty Institute about a group decrying a military tradition. They talk about a recent call to the U.S. armed forces to discontinue a long-standing tradition of leaving an empty table, with a bible on it as a way for service members to remember POW and MIA soldiers who are unable to share a meal with them, calling it a “loathsome message”.

