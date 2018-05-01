LISTEN: Mike Berry Esq. – Should Empty Tables With Bibles Meant To Honor POW’s/MIA’s Be Considered “Loathsome”?
By Carl Sundberg
|
May 1, 2018 @ 3:18 PM

Lars speaks with Mike Berry Esq, former Marine JAG officer, Deputy General Counsel and Director of Military Affairs at First Liberty Institute about a group decrying a military tradition. They talk about a recent call to the U.S. armed forces to discontinue a long-standing tradition of leaving an empty table, with a bible on it as a way for service members to remember POW and MIA soldiers who are unable to share a meal with them, calling it a “loathsome message”.

The post LISTEN: Mike Berry Esq. – Should Empty Tables With Bibles Meant To Honor POW’s/MIA’s Be Considered “Loathsome”? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

LISTEN: Adam Kredo – Did Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Prove, Yes Iran Is Building Nukes? LISTEN: Eric Felten – Did Obama’s Director Of National Intel. James Clapper, Engineer The Steel Dossier Release? LISTEN: Knute Buehler – What Should Oregon Voters Know About Your Positions On Guns And Abortion LISTEN: Dr. Herb London – Should Trump Be Awarded The Nobel Peace Prize For His Efforts In North Korea? LISTEN : Will Riley – Do The Parkland Anti-Gun Students Reflect How Most Millennials Feel About Guns? LISTEN: Cathy Ruse – Does The UK Gov. Believe In The Sanctity Of Life After Toddler Alfie Evans Death?
Comments