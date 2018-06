Lars talks with Martin Preib, the second VP for Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 7 about the results of an undisclosed settlement. The lawsuit is tied to a man who spent more than 15 years in prison for a double murder committed in 1982, a conviction later vacated by prosecutors.

LISTEN: Martin Preib – Were the exonerations lead by Northwestern Professor David Protess a fraud?