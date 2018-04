Lars talks to Linda Katwjik, a parent of a Special Olympian swimmer about a recent swim meet where a change to Washington State’s Special Olympic policies have left athletes who improve on their own times and abilities by more than a certain percentage disqualified, and stripped of rightfully and legitimately earned medals.

The post LISTEN: Linda Katwjik – Should The Special Olympics Punish Their Athletes For Being Too Good? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.