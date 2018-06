With the combination of police officer recruitment down nearly 90% in some areas, and current officers retiring as soon as possible, the country’s facing a real crisis in public safety. Lars speaks with Lance LaRusso, an attorney and former law enforcement officer about what’s causing this sift, and what it will mean for the resulting climb in crime.

