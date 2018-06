The city of Portland and the state government in Salem are planning to ask the feds permission to start charging everyone tolls for driving on major highways. Knute Buehler, Oregon’s Republican candidate for governor speaks with Lars and explains his stance on the proposed tolls on Oregon’s roads.

The post LISTEN: Knute Buehler – Where Do You Stand About Kate Brown’s Proposed ‘Highway Robbery?’ appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.