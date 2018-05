Lars talks to Kevin Barton, the Washington County Chief Criminal Deputy DA for District Attorney in Washington County. Kevin is running against Max Wall, who has been receiving campaign contributions indirectly from billionaire George Soros, creating very uneven resources available between the two candidates.

